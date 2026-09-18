Behind the scenes: Walt Disney World's costume team keeps the magic alive

The Brief Walt Disney World operates the world's largest wardrobe department, with about 900 costume designs and 1,500 costuming cast members. Every costume is designed to help tell a story, with many featuring hidden Disney-inspired details. Disney leaders say the costumes help immerse guests in the parks and bring every experience to life.



Every day at Walt Disney World, thousands of cast members step into costumes designed to help bring the resort's stories to life.

Thousands of costumes support Disney cast members

Local perspective:

From parking attendants and attraction operators to restaurant employees and performers, each costume is created with a specific role and setting in mind.

"Everything starts with a story," said Michael Sendek, senior manager of Costume Design & Development. "We always go back to, 'What's the story we're trying to tell? What's the location this cast member works at, and who are they supposed to be in the storyline?'"

A massive operation behind the magic

Disney says its costuming department is the largest wardrobe operation in the world.

The operation includes about 900 unique operational costume designs and 746 hat styles. More than 1,500 costuming cast members work behind the scenes to design, produce and maintain the wardrobes worn throughout the resort.

"There's a whole operation behind the scenes," Walt Disney World Ambassador Kylee Withers said. "Those cast members are laying the foundation to help create that experience."

Hidden details woven into the designs

Many costumes include subtle details guests may never notice.

Parking attendants' uniforms feature a pattern with Disney-inspired vehicles, including Cruella de Vil's car, a Kilimanjaro Safaris truck and the TRON Lightcycle.

The floral pattern on Main Street merchandise costumes includes the state flowers of Florida and California, representing Disney's U.S. parks, along with Missouri's state flower in a nod to Walt Disney's hometown and the inspiration for Main Street, U.S.A.

"It's all those little details... helping to create that experience that activates all five senses," Withers said. "It's not just about what you're seeing. It's about what you're smelling, what you're hearing, what you're tasting."