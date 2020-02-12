Anonymous donor pays off all lunch debts in one Texas district's elementary schools

A school district in Texas says an anonymous donor paid off lunch debts in all of their elementary schools.

The North East Independent School District in San Antonio said the donation cleared the negative meal balances for nearly 1,000 students.

Huebner Elementary Prinicipal Carol Pierce said the anonymous donation shows their students how acts of kindness can make a big impact.

Related: Elementary school student uses his own allowance to pay off lunch debt for his third-grade class

“Huebner Elementary’s motto for this year is, ‘In a world where you can be anything, BE KIND,’ and every day we talk to our students about sharing kindness with others," Pierce said in a statement. "It is a beautiful thing to be the recipient of such a generous and kind donation for our students. We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of this amazing donor!”