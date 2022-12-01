3 Florida teens accused of spray painting antisemetic, racist messages on public property

article

Three teens were arrested in connection to several incidents where they reportedly spray-painted racist, and antisemitic messages in Broward County, deputies said.

The first incident happened on Oct. 5, the day Yom Kippur is celebrated among Jewish people, officers said. Several antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the Weston Hills golf course bathrooms.

On that same day, deputies said additional hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston.

On Oct. 25, hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, deputies said they responded to a call reporting another incident regarding racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe subdivision located at 2372 Quail Roost Drive in Weston.

During the investigation, deputies said they were able to locate and identify three 16-year-old males as the people responsible for spray-painting the messages.

Deputies said two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure, and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.