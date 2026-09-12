Subjects located safely after Missing Child Alert in Daytona Beach, officials say

The Brief Two people are believed to be traveling with six children who were ordered from their custody, police said. Officials believe the children are in danger.



Officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department were seeking the public's assistance in locating two individuals in connection to a missing/endangered children investigation before they were later safely located, officials say.

Police said the two were believed to be traveling with six children, ages 4 to 13. The children were ordered by the court to be removed from their custody, according to police.

The incident later prompted a Missing Child Alert by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call DBPD at 386-671-5100.