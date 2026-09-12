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Subjects located safely after Missing Child Alert in Daytona Beach, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Volusia County News
Published September 12, 2026 8:00 PM EDT
Published September 12, 2026 8:00 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Two people are believed to be traveling with six children who were ordered from their custody, police said.
    • Officials believe the children are in danger.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department were seeking the public's assistance in locating two individuals in connection to a missing/endangered children investigation before they were later safely located, officials say.

Police said the two were believed to be traveling with six children, ages 4 to 13. The children were ordered by the court to be removed from their custody, according to police. 

The incident later prompted a Missing Child Alert by Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call DBPD at 386-671-5100.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department. 

Volusia County News