Subjects located safely after Missing Child Alert in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department were seeking the public's assistance in locating two individuals in connection to a missing/endangered children investigation before they were later safely located, officials say.
Police said the two were believed to be traveling with six children, ages 4 to 13. The children were ordered by the court to be removed from their custody, according to police.
The incident later prompted a Missing Child Alert by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call DBPD at 386-671-5100.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department.