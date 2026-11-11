2 people critically hurt after being hit by car in Port Orange, police say

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The Brief Two people were critically injured Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Nova Road and Herbert Street in Port Orange. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the police department.



Two pedestrians were critically injured Wednesday after they were hit by a vehicle in Port Orange, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened after midnight at the intersection of Nova Road and Herbert Street.

When emergency responders arrived, they found two people with critical injuries. They were taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional information about the people who were hurt.

Police also did not release details about the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has information that could help police is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Garay at 386-506-5838.