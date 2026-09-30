1 arrested after car crashes into Orange County home, FHP says
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into an Orange County home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP said Andriu Tomas Rojas Ozuna, 23, crashed into a residence on Alachua Street around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Rojas Ozuna abandoned the 2013 Dodge Charge and ran from the scene, according to an FHP report.
FHP arrested Rojas Ozuna early Thursday at the address that was listed as the registered owner's address.
He was taken to the Orange County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led Rojas Ozuna to crash into the home.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.