1 arrested after car crashes into Orange County home, FHP says

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The Brief A 23-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after troopers say he crashed his car into an Orange County home. The crash happened late Wednesday at a resident on Alachua Street. According to FHP, Andriu Rojas Ozuna crashed a Dodge Charger into the home, abandoned the car and ran from the scene.



A man was arrested Wednesday after crashing a vehicle into an Orange County home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP said Andriu Tomas Rojas Ozuna, 23, crashed into a residence on Alachua Street around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Rojas Ozuna abandoned the 2013 Dodge Charge and ran from the scene, according to an FHP report.

FHP arrested Rojas Ozuna early Thursday at the address that was listed as the registered owner's address.

He was taken to the Orange County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led Rojas Ozuna to crash into the home.