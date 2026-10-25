Orlando weather: Strong Winds, scattered showers to conclude the weekend

Wind and water remain the dominating headlines across Central Florida today. High pressure anchored over the eastern states and a low offshore continues to crank up onshore winds, driving scattered bands of speedy, coastal showers inland and generating dangerous beach and marine hazards.



MORE WIND & SHOWERS SUNDAY, DRIER AIR BUILDING IN MIDWEEK

Northeast winds will stay locked in today, sustained at 20–25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph...strongest right along the coast where a Wind Advisory is in effect. This persistent onshore conveyor belt will push scattered, quick-moving showers across the region.

Rain chances peak around 50–60% along the coast and hover around 30–40% across interior corridors.

While individual showers will be moving fast, repeated bands could produce localized pockets of heavy downpours.

As we move into Monday and Tuesday, drier mid-level air gradually works into the peninsula, dropping rain coverage to 20–30% and allowing for longer stretches of sunshine.



SEASONABLE TEMPS INTO THE WORKWEEK, BECOMING MORE HUMID

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s across the Orlando metro and interior communities. Immediate coastal towns will top out in the upper 70s to around 80°, where the strong onshore winds and cloud cover will keep temps in check.

Dew points remain elevated, keeping a touch of mugginess in the air, but the brisk winds will take the edge off the humidity.

Overnight, expect mild lows in the upper 60s for the metro, mid-60s for northwest counties like Marion, Lake, and Sumter, and lower 70s along the barrier islands.



EXTREMELY DANGEROUS BEACH AND BOATING HAZARDS CONTINUE

Marine conditions remain treacherous across east central Florida waters. A Gale Warning is in effect as seas build to 8–11 feet nearshore and up to 10–14 feet offshore in the Gulf Stream.

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A High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Warning remain active through Monday, with large, battering waves of 7 to 10+ feet crashing ashore. Combined with King Tides, significant beach erosion and saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal and intracoastal areas are expected during high tide cycles.

Swimmers and boaters are advised to stay out of the water, and walking close to the surf zone is strongly discouraged.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin remains quiet close to home. While this offshore low is driving our coastal winds and rough surf, the National Hurricane Center does not expect tropical cyclone formation across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next 7 days.

Unfavorable environmental conditions continue to suppress organized tropical systems. There are zero tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. coastline, but the Storm Team will continue to monitor.

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