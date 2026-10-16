Volusia County warns of dangerous surf, rip currents as storm approaches

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The Brief Volusia County is warning beachgoers of 8- to 10-foot waves, heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 45 mph this weekend. King tides and rough surf could worsen beach erosion, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents, prompting officials to plan red-flag warnings. Officials urge beachgoers to stay out of the water; anyone caught in a rip current should swim parallel to shore or float and signal for help.



Strong winds, heavy rain and large waves are expected along the Volusia County coast this weekend as a cold front moves through Central Florida, prompting beach safety officials to warn of dangerous swimming conditions.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, while breaking waves could reach 8 to 10 feet, according to county officials.

Beach erosion concerns

What they're saying:

The rough surf is expected to increase the risk of rip currents and could worsen beach erosion.

"It's gonna be crazy," one beachgoer said.

Dwayne Horvath said he was concerned about the potential impact on recent beach restoration work.

"I'm concerned about the erosion on the beach. They just did a lot of work here," Horvath said. "And I hope it don't affect all that effort they put in."

The timing of the storm could add to coastal concerns because the region experiences some of its highest astronomical tides during the fall.

Why you should care:

When elevated tides coincide with strong winds, heavy rain and rough surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion can worsen.

Volusia County Beach Safety plans to fly red flags, which warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because of hazardous surf and an increased risk of rip currents. County officials also urged residents and visitors to follow lifeguard instructions and monitor changing conditions.

What is a king tide?

Dig deeper:

A king tide is a commonly used term for an exceptionally high tide. According to the National Weather Service, these tides typically occur during certain alignments of the moon and its orbit around Earth. On Central Florida's Atlantic coast, the highest astronomical tides generally occur from September through December.

When unusually high tides coincide with storm surge, heavy rain or strong winds, they can contribute to coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to beach access points, according to the National Weather Service.

What are rip currents, and how can you escape one?

What you can do:

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of water that flow away from the shore and toward deeper water. They can quickly carry swimmers away from the beach, even when the water near shore appears relatively calm.

The Florida Department of Health recommends the following precautions:

Swim near lifeguards and stay out of the water when red flags indicate dangerous conditions.

If caught in a rip current, stay calm and don't swim directly against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline until you escape the current, then angle back toward shore.

If you cannot escape, float or tread water to conserve energy and call or signal for help by waving your arms.

Check beach conditions before entering the water and follow warnings from lifeguards and local officials.

Residents can check current beach conditions and beach access updates through Volusia County's official Volusia Beaches information page.