Orlando weather: Gusty winds, some showers across Central Florida this weekend

The Brief Another beautiful day is expected for Central Florida. After starting the day in the 50s and 60s, the area will reach temperatures in the low 80s. Weather conditions will change this weekend, with gusty winds and some scattered showers in the forecast.



Another picture-perfect day is in the works across Central Florida.

As we start the day in the 50s and 60s, temperature wise, you'll probably want a light jacket or sweatshirt.

Pleasant temperatures:

However, you'll definitely want the short sleeves and something much lighter this afternoon as we climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

We'll expect plenty of sunshine under a partly to mostly clear sky accompanied by a light breeze.

Weekend wind, clouds and showers

Unsettled weather arrives for this weekend, meaning cloud cover, showers, and gusty winds will make a return.

An area of low pressure will form off the coast in the Atlantic, creating these changes for the weekend.

Timeline:

It won't be a washout, but hit-or-miss scattered showers are possible with around a 30-40% chance Saturday with few showers lingering into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain below-average, as highs only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. That being said, overnight lows won't be quite as crisp and cool, dipping down into the mid and upper 60s for most.

Winds will be gusty, with gusts at the coast up to around 40-45 mph this weekend.

Rough beach weather

Increasingly gusty winds and astronomically high tides this weekend could lead to additional beach erosion and minor coastal flooding.

Large breaking waves, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents are expected. Local officials are urging beach-goers to stay out of the water.

Tracking the tropics

Josephine has become post-tropical and the remnants continue to move away from the U.S.

Otherwise, there is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days.