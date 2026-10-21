Orlando International Airport moves closer to bringing electric air taxis to Central Florida

The Brief Orlando International Airport is advancing plans for a temporary vertipad near Terminal C and the Brightline station for electric air taxi testing. Future routes could connect the airport with theme parks and destinations along the I-4 corridor. Demonstration flights could begin by the end of 2026, with a full-scale vertiport targeted for 2030, pending approvals.



Orlando International Airport (MCO) is advancing plans for a temporary landing area for electric air taxis, a step toward introducing a new form of transportation to Central Florida. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is working with federal and state partners to explore how these aircraft could operate safely alongside traditional commercial flights.

The project is part of a broader effort to integrate advanced air mobility into Florida's transportation network, with potential future routes connecting airports, theme parks and other destinations along the Interstate 4 corridor.

Temporary landing site planned near Terminal C

Local perspective:

The proposed vertipad, also described as a vertistop, would be located at the Atlantis surface parking lot near Terminal C and the Brightline train station at Orlando International Airport.

Unlike conventional airplanes, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known as eVTOLs, can rise and descend vertically without using a traditional runway. The temporary facility is intended to provide a designated location for aircraft demonstrations and testing.

The airport's initial phase could bring demonstration flights by the end of 2026, pending Federal Aviation Administration approval. The long-term goal is to develop a full-scale vertiport at the airport by 2030.

Commercial flights are not starting yet

Although the long-term vision includes passenger trips to theme parks and other Central Florida destinations, the temporary landing area is intended for demonstrations, operational testing and work supporting FAA certification. It is not initially intended for commercial passenger service.

Proposed operating procedures would require aircraft operators to obtain advance airport approval, coordinate with airport personnel and communicate with the FAA air traffic control tower. Flights would be limited to daytime conditions with adequate visibility.

FAA and NASA helping assess air traffic safety

One of the project's central challenges is integrating small electric aircraft into busy airspace without compromising existing airline operations.

The work includes assessing potential flight routes and how the aircraft could operate around existing airport traffic.

Aircraft tracking technology and coordination with air traffic controllers are also expected to play a role in helping pilots and airport personnel maintain situational awareness.

Florida expanding testing beyond Orlando International

Dig deeper:

The airport project is part of a wider state effort to develop electric air travel. The state has been working on eVTOL testing at SunTrax, a 775-acre transportation research and development campus in Polk County along the I-4 corridor.

The Florida Department of Transportation's expansion plans include testing aircraft and communications systems in a controlled environment. Potential future applications include passenger transportation, cargo delivery, medical transport and emergency response.

Florida officials have also discussed air taxis as a possible future transportation option for travelers moving between major destinations. However, widespread commercial service will depend on aircraft certification, safety testing and the development of supporting infrastructure.

What's next for MCO?

What's next:

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's longer-term target is to develop a full vertiport at Orlando International Airport by 2030. The temporary facility would help officials test the location, aircraft operations and procedures needed to support that goal.

If the program advances as planned, Orlando could become an early hub for integrating electric air taxis into a major commercial airport. For now, the focus remains on demonstrations, regulatory approval and proving that the aircraft can operate safely within Central Florida's airspace.