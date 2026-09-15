National Voter Registration Day: How to vote in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you registered to vote?
Tuesday, September 15, is National Voter Registration Day, a 24-hour national campaign that encourages Americans to complete their voter registration forms ahead of the 2026 elections.
Florida's primary election was held on August 18. The November general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.
How do I register to vote in Florida?
What you need:
To register to vote in Florida, you need:
- A valid Florida driver's license or identification card
- The issue date on your Florida driver's license or ID card
- The last four digits of your Social Security Number
Where to register:
There are three ways to register to vote in Florida:
- Online: Visit www.registertovoteflorida.gov and fill out the online application. This is the easiest and fastest way to register.
- In person: You can register to vote at your local Supervisor of Elections Office or any tax collector's office that issues Florida driver's licenses or ID cards.
- By mail: You can mail your filled out voter registration form to your local Supervisor of Elections Office.
Contact your county Supervisor of Elections
Contact your Supervisor of Elections office or web page to check your voter registration, to find your polling location, or to update your voter information.
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Orange County
- Osceola County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
Am I registered to vote in Florida? Here's how to check.
It's really easy to check if you're already registered to vote in Florida. Click here to visit the Florida Department of State's Voter Information Lookup web page. You'll need to provide your legal first name, last name, and birth date.
Who is eligible to vote in Florida?
- Be a United States citizen
- Be a Florida resident
- Be 18 years old (you may pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old)
- Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
- Not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored
Voter registration deadlines
The deadline to vote in any election is 29 days before Election Day. To vote in the November 3, 2026, election, you need to register by October 5, 2026.
Important dates ahead of November election
- Sept.19: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters
- Sept. 24 - Oct. 1: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters
- Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote
- Oct. 22: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Oct. 24-31: Mandatory early voting period
- Nov. 3: Election Day
What is National Voter Registration Day?
The backstory:
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that is dedicated to celebrating the country’s democracy, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.
National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every year in September.
The day was first celebrated in 2012 and since then, volunteers and team partners have worked to get over 6.5 million Americans registered to vote ahead of their next big election.
The Source: This story uses information from National Voter Registration Day, Florida Department of State, and Florida Division of Elections web pages.