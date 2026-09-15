National Voter Registration Day: How to vote in Florida

article

The Brief Today is National Register To Vote Day. Registration deadline: In Florida, you have to register to vote by October 5 to vote in the November election. Election day for the 2026 mid-terms is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.



Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday, September 15, is National Voter Registration Day, a 24-hour national campaign that encourages Americans to complete their voter registration forms ahead of the 2026 elections.

Florida's primary election was held on August 18. The November general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

How do I register to vote in Florida?

What you need:

To register to vote in Florida, you need:

A valid Florida driver's license or identification card

The issue date on your Florida driver's license or ID card

The last four digits of your Social Security Number

Where to register:

There are three ways to register to vote in Florida:

Online: Visit Visit www.registertovoteflorida.gov and fill out the online application. This is the easiest and fastest way to register.

In person: You can register to vote at your local Supervisor of Elections Office or any tax collector's office that issues Florida driver's licenses or ID cards.

By mail: You can mail your You can mail your filled out voter registration form to your local Supervisor of Elections Office

Contact your county Supervisor of Elections

Contact your Supervisor of Elections office or web page to check your voter registration, to find your polling location, or to update your voter information.

Am I registered to vote in Florida? Here's how to check.

It's really easy to check if you're already registered to vote in Florida. Click here to visit the Florida Department of State's Voter Information Lookup web page. You'll need to provide your legal first name, last name, and birth date.

Who is eligible to vote in Florida?

Be a United States citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be 18 years old (you may pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old)

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored

Voter registration deadlines

The deadline to vote in any election is 29 days before Election Day. To vote in the November 3, 2026, election, you need to register by October 5, 2026.

Important dates ahead of November election

Sept.19: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters

Sept. 24 - Oct. 1: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 22: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot

Oct. 24-31: Mandatory early voting period

Nov. 3: Election Day

What is National Voter Registration Day?

The backstory:

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that is dedicated to celebrating the country’s democracy, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every year in September.

The day was first celebrated in 2012 and since then, volunteers and team partners have worked to get over 6.5 million Americans registered to vote ahead of their next big election.