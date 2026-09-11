Man hurt after being hit by Casselberry Police cruiser, FHP says

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The Brief A 37-year-old man was hit by a Casselberry police patrol vehicle on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at the intersection of North Winter Park Drive and 7th Street as the man was crossing the street and the patrol car was turning left. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer was not injured.



An Altamonte Springs man was hurt Friday after he was hit by a Casselberry police patrol vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Winter Park Drive and 7th Street in Casselberry.

According to FHP, the police vehicle was turning left onto North Winter Park Drive as a man was walking north in the marked crosswalk.

The front of the patrol vehicle hit the man.

The officer who was driving the patrol vehicle told troopers they did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.