Hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home and throw a party, neighbor says

A house party in Goodyear got out of control Saturday night when at least 200 teenagers reportedly invaded a vacant house.

Now, the neighbor watching over the house wants answers. He says he witnessed the whole thing, and on Sunday, he's dealing with the heavy cleanup from the night before.

Beer and liquor bottles were left everywhere. Marijuana, cigarettes and pieces of broken glass are strewn across the lawn.

"They had a full DJ setup, had broken in the door and basically throwing a full on party," said neighbor Brian Franks. He says the home is on the market and the owner was gone, so he was asked to look out for the property.

"First thing I noticed, my dogs were barking, so I came back to investigate," Franks said. He also got a heavy whiff of marijuana.

Franks later got ahold of Ring camera video showing the three cameras getting ripped off the house.

"They tore the realtor sign down, they took the one camera completely off, took the others put them in the up position," Franks said. "So they were kind of incognito they thought. But I was watching from the back corner."

Goodyear Police came by and according to a statement provided by the department, they broke up the party, took a criminal report, and made a DUI arrest of a driver leaving the party.

The department added that it "... will take some follow up to determine the host/organizer of the party."

Franks says he's frustrated that more teens were not arrested and wants more to be done. "Allowing these kids to come into these houses, break in, allows these teens to say they can do it too."

