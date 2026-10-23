Harmony High School football game still on as fake threats circulate after 9 arrested in student attack: OCSO

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The Brief Extra law enforcement will be at Harmony High School and at Friday night's football game after false reports of a shooting threat circulated Thursday evening and Friday morning. Those false threats were alleged to have been made by the teen attacked earlier in the week for standing up to a group of bullies, who were throwing carrots at a girl, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office determined the threat claims to be false. The sheriff's office warned that making a false threat is illegal and when it identifies that person, they will be charged.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Friday night's high school football game between Harmony High School and St. Cloud High School would have more security and law enforcement after several false threats circulated Thursday night and Friday morning, following the arrest of several students earlier in the week for allegedly attacking another student.

OCSO investigates false shooting threats at Harmony High School

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip Thursday night alleging there would be a shooting at Friday's high school football game. On Friday morning, text messages began to circulate around the school with the same threat.

Deputies looked into both threats and found them to be false, officials said.

The sheriff's office plans to have extra deputies, K-9s, and mounted patrol officers at the high school, as well as officers from the St. Cloud police Department.

Nine arrested for attacking student who stood up to bullies, officials say

The backstory:

On Oct. 16, a 17-year-old student was attacked and beaten by several students near Harmony High School, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to the hospital and received 11 stitches. The attack happened after the teen stood up to the group of students for throwing carrots at a girl during lunch earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said.

On Oct. 21, nine students – all ranging in age between 14–18 years old – were arrested on charges of felony aggravated battery and felony inciting a riot, the sheriff's office said.

What they're saying:

"False reports of a shooting will not be tolerated and if the suspect is identified, that person will be charged," said OCSO Captain Kim Montes.

The sheriff's office said whoever made the false shooting threats alleged they were made by the teenager who was attacked earlier in the week. The sheriff's office investigated and found that claim to be false.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to find out who started the threats or if they have any relationship with the teen who was hurt.