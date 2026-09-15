Grieving husband's fight to clean illegal dumping ground near wife's grave pays off
PAISLEY, Fla. - A man's mission to clean up an illegal dumping site right by his late wife's final resting place in Lake County is paying off, but he says there’s work left to be done.
How we got here
What we know:
Crews have already removed more than 2,400 pounds of waste from the roadside surrounding Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley, according to Lake County officials. Michael Entner began pushing for intervention after losing his wife in August, discovering that people were dumping tires, furniture and other litter right next to active burial plots.
The 160-year-old historic property is split by an easement for the Paisley Woods Bicycle Trail, which cuts through state and federal land. Off-road vehicles have regularly driven through the cemetery grounds, with drivers parking trailers and occasionally striking headstones, Entner said.
Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley
Walter Miller, grandson of Walt Disney, has family buried at the site and signed a joint letter to local and federal authorities demanding action.
Illegal duming near Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley
In response, the Lake County Board of Commissioners, Keep Lake County Beautiful and U.S. Forest Service personnel organized cleanups, clearing a massive truckload of garbage along the Forest Service road.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed whether the U.S. Forest Service will agree to Entner's request to permanently relocate the road away from the cemetery. Federal officials said they are monitoring the area for public safety, but specific long-term traffic prevention measures have not been announced.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 35 reporter Marie Edinger, who interviewed Michael Entner, reviewed official correspondence to county and federal leaders, and obtained statement details from the U.S. Forest Service and Lake County officials.