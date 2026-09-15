Grieving husband's fight to clean illegal dumping ground near wife's grave pays off

The Brief Ponceannah Cemetery dumping site cleanups in Paisley show progress after a local man fought to restore dignity near his wife's burial spot. Cleanups led by county workers and federal officials successfully removed over 2,400 pounds of garbage from adjacent forest roads. The community member who spoke out about this is still concerned about recreational use of the Forest Service road that runs through the cemetery.



A man's mission to clean up an illegal dumping site right by his late wife's final resting place in Lake County is paying off, but he says there’s work left to be done.

How we got here

What we know:

Crews have already removed more than 2,400 pounds of waste from the roadside surrounding Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley, according to Lake County officials. Michael Entner began pushing for intervention after losing his wife in August, discovering that people were dumping tires, furniture and other litter right next to active burial plots.

The 160-year-old historic property is split by an easement for the Paisley Woods Bicycle Trail, which cuts through state and federal land. Off-road vehicles have regularly driven through the cemetery grounds, with drivers parking trailers and occasionally striking headstones, Entner said.

Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley

Walter Miller, grandson of Walt Disney, has family buried at the site and signed a joint letter to local and federal authorities demanding action.

Illegal duming near Ponceannah Cemetery in Paisley

In response, the Lake County Board of Commissioners, Keep Lake County Beautiful and U.S. Forest Service personnel organized cleanups, clearing a massive truckload of garbage along the Forest Service road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the U.S. Forest Service will agree to Entner's request to permanently relocate the road away from the cemetery. Federal officials said they are monitoring the area for public safety, but specific long-term traffic prevention measures have not been announced.