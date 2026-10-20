Fresh Kitchen sets opening date for Winter Park restaurant

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The Brief A new Fresh Kitchen location is opening in Winter Park in November. The restaurant, which takes over the former Chicken Guy spot, will be Fresh Kitchen's 18th location. The Tampa-based chain is known for its build-your-own-bowl concept with fresh ingredients.



Fresh Kitchen is ready to open its new restaurant in Winter Park.

The Tampa-based chain, known for its fast-casual build-your-own bowls concept, will officially open the South Orlando Avenue location on Nov. 17.

Fresh Kitchen is taking over the former Chicken Guy! space.

Grand opening festivities

A grand opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials and members of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

The doors to the restaurant will open to customers at 11 a.m.

During part of the day, there will be a DJ out front along with an Olipop van.

$5 Bowls

Ahead of its official opening, the Winter Park location will offer $5 bowls to support a local nonprofit.

The Friends & Family preview will be held on Nov. 15 and 16. Proceeds from every $5 bowl sold will be donated to Fleet Farming, an urban agriculture program.

Customers will need to reserve a 15-minute time slot online in advance to participate. Space is limited.

What they're saying:

"Winter Park has been at the top of our list for a long time, and we wanted our first days here to do some good," Fresh Kitchen Tyler Azzarelli said in a statement. "Fleet Farming is growing fresh, local food right in Central Florida's own neighborhoods and giving to people in need, which is exactly what we believe in at Fresh Kitchen."

Fresh Kitchen menu

Fresh Kitchen's menu features customizable bowls that come with a variety of ingredients, including roasted vegetables, grilled meats, fresh greens, rice and house-made sauces.

Along with its customizable bowls, Fresh Kitchen offers house-made frescas, gluten-free and dairy-free cookies and pressed juices.

The company said its new Winter Park location will reflect its ongoing commitment to sustainability by composting food waste as part of its daily operations.

Florida expansion

With its Winter Park location, Fresh Kitchen continues to expand across Florida.

Fresh Kitchen already has several Central Florida locations, including Lake Mary, Waterford Lakes, SoDo and Winter Garden.