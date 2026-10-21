Dead hammerhead on Indian Harbour Beach points to alarming ocean trend

The Brief Researchers are investigating a mystery along Florida's east coast after 13 dead sharks washed ashore this year. A dead hammerhead shark recently washed up off Shell Street on Indian Harbour Beach in Brevard County. Experts say catch-and-release fishing stress is a leading killer, threatening species that have dropped 70% in 50 years.



Researchers are trying to figure out why dead sharks keep washing ashore along Florida's east coast, including a hammerhead that recently turned up on Indian Harbour Beach. Sharks as a whole are struggling to survive and facing extinction if their numbers keep dwindling.

Brevard County shark deaths

What we know: At least 13 dead sharks have washed up along Florida's east coast this year, including a recent hammerhead that landed off Shell Street in Indian Harbour Beach. Researchers from the Blue World Research Institute documented the latest scene and others to collect data on the deaths.

Shark populations are in critical danger, having declined by over 70% worldwide in the past 50 years. Experts note that while sharks are well adapted to their environment, human interaction causes intense stress. Catch-and-release fishing is one of the primary reasons sharks die, as taking them out of the water to remove hooks causes severe strain.

What they're saying:

Tracking the species and any deaths is important to better understand what’s killing them and the overall impact to sharks as a whole.

"This is a really important thing because they are critically endangered," said Joel Cohen who collected data on the latest shark death with Blue World Research Institute.

While sharks appear strong and are a top predator in the ocean, they’re extremely prone to stress when taken out of their natural environment.

"They are actually really really well adapted to their environment and so conversely, if you mess with hem at all, they tend to stress out," said Toby Daly-Engel who’s a shark expert and researcher at Florida Tech.

Marine ecosystem threats

What we don't know: Researchers do not know the exact total of dead sharks this year, stating that additional deaths have likely gone unreported. Officials have not yet determined how many total hammerheads or other shark species make up the deaths along the coast.

Researchers are trying to figure out why dead sharks keep washing ashore along Florida's east coast, including a hammerhead that recently turned up on Indian Harbour Beach. Sharks as a whole are struggling to survive and facing extinction if their nu Expand

What you can do: Anglers are urged to cut the fishing line rather than pulling a shark out of the water to extract a hook, as the hook will rust out in the jaw.

Anyone who spots a dead shark should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hotline (888-404-3922) so researchers can send a team to collect data. Losing top predators could cause a collapse of all levels of the ocean food web.