Crash shuts down part of Florida's Turnpike in Sumter County

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A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes blocked

What we know:

The crash happened early Thursday near mile marker 304 in Wildwood.

FHP said the crash involved injuries.

Drivers experiencing delays

Drivers traveling through the area should expect some traffic delays while the road is closed.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said what led to the crash or how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.