Florida deputy shoots car burglary suspect in Lake County, sheriff says

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The Brief A Lake County deputy was placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in a car burglary early Thursday morning around Cumberland Circle in Minneola. The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending review and the shooting is being investigated by the FDLE.



A burglary suspect was sent to the hospital after a Lake County deputy chased and shot him, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff: Deputy shot alleged car burglary suspect

What we know:

According to a news release, Lake County deputies responded to a report of an active car burglary on Nov. 5, 2026 around 3:40 a.m. near Cumberland Circle in Minneola.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect in the car, and they immediately started to run away. The deputy chased the suspect and shot them, according to the release.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They will be charged with burglary to a conveyance and resisting without violence, the sheriff's office said.

Lake County deputy placed on administrative leave

What we don't know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched an investigation, which is standard procedure for any deputy-involved shooting. We do not know what caused the deputy to shoot. We also do know the status of the victim's sustained injuries.