Brevard County investigating 3-year-old's death at Satellite Beach hotel, deputies say
BREVARD County, Fla. - A three-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Satellite Beach, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the America's Best Value Inn in Satellite Beach around 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Officials said it appears the child was in the hotel room playing while the mom was outside on the balcony. When she went to check on him, she found him unresponsive and immediately called for help, the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not specified how the child died or what happened, but said it appears the child's death was "accidental in nature," citing the initial investigation and preliminary autopsy results. The child's identity has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Agent Sam Grimes at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at (321) 633-8413.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from a Brevard County Sheriff's Office news release.