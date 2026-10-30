Brevard County investigating 3-year-old's death at Satellite Beach hotel, deputies say

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The Brief A 3-year-old child died after being found unresponsive at a hotel Wednesday night in Satellite Beach, officials said. The child was playing in a room while the mom was on the balcony. She went to check on the child and found him unresponsive and immediately called 911. The child's death appears to be accidental, officials said, citing the preliminary investigation and autopsy results.



A three-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Satellite Beach, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the America's Best Value Inn in Satellite Beach around 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officials said it appears the child was in the hotel room playing while the mom was outside on the balcony. When she went to check on him, she found him unresponsive and immediately called for help, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not specified how the child died or what happened, but said it appears the child's death was "accidental in nature," citing the initial investigation and preliminary autopsy results. The child's identity has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Agent Sam Grimes at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at (321) 633-8413.