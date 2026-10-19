Apopka police searching for missing, endangered man

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The Brief The Apopka Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 65-year-old man. According to police, Robert Lee Britten was last seen in Apopka on Oct. 13. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 407-703-1757.



Apopka police are asking for the public's help finding a 65-year-old man who went missing last week.

Missing, endangered man last seen Oct. 13

What we know:

Robert Lee Britten was last seen in Apopka on Oct. 13, according to police.

Britten is considered missing and endangered, police said.

Britten is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. According to the description released by police, he has short, buzzed black hair that is partially gray.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, police said.

Police said he walks with a distinct limp and uses a cane, walker or scooter.

Police ask for the public's help locating missing man

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Britten is asked to call 911 or the Apopka Police Department's non-emergency line at 407-703-1757.