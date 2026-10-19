Apopka police searching for missing, endangered man
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are asking for the public's help finding a 65-year-old man who went missing last week.
Missing, endangered man last seen Oct. 13
What we know:
Robert Lee Britten was last seen in Apopka on Oct. 13, according to police.
Britten is considered missing and endangered, police said.
Britten is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. According to the description released by police, he has short, buzzed black hair that is partially gray.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, police said.
Police said he walks with a distinct limp and uses a cane, walker or scooter.
Police ask for the public's help locating missing man
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Britten is asked to call 911 or the Apopka Police Department's non-emergency line at 407-703-1757.
The Source: This story as written based on information released by the Apopka Police Department.