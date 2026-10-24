Keyone Jenkins throws TD pass in double OT and UCF knocks off No. 2 BYU 39-31

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ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Brousseau in the second overtime, and UCF survived a wild finish in regulation to knock off No. 2 BYU 39-31 on Saturday.

Needing a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to force a third OT, the Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) drove to the UCF 4-yard line, but Bear Bachmeier’s fourth-down pass to Walker Lyons fell incomplete, giving the Knights (4-3, 2-2) their first win over a top-5 team in school history.

A week after knocking off then-No. 2 Notre Dame, BYU became the latest unbeaten team to fall in a wild few weeks of the college football season.

UCF was driving toward a potential game-winning field goal in regulation when Jenkins lost the ball on a play that was ruled a sack on the field. But after a replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass, and BYU was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the Knights into kicker Will Stone’s range.

But BYU blocked Stone’s 47-yard attempt to force OT.