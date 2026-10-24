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Keyone Jenkins throws TD pass in double OT and UCF knocks off No. 2 BYU 39-31

By The Associated Press
FOX 35 Orlando
UCF Knights Football News
Published October 24, 2026 8:05 PM EDT
Published October 24, 2026 8:05 PM EDT
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ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24:Keyone Jenkins #12 of the UCF Knights  passes the ball in the first quarter of the game between the UCF Knights and BYU Cougars at Acrisure Bounce House on October 24, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/

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ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Brousseau in the second overtime, and UCF survived a wild finish in regulation to knock off No. 2 BYU 39-31 on Saturday.

Needing a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to force a third OT, the Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) drove to the UCF 4-yard line, but Bear Bachmeier’s fourth-down pass to Walker Lyons fell incomplete, giving the Knights (4-3, 2-2) their first win over a top-5 team in school history.

A week after knocking off then-No. 2 Notre Dame, BYU became the latest unbeaten team to fall in a wild few weeks of the college football season.

UCF was driving toward a potential game-winning field goal in regulation when Jenkins lost the ball on a play that was ruled a sack on the field. But after a replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass, and BYU was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the Knights into kicker Will Stone’s range.

But BYU blocked Stone’s 47-yard attempt to force OT.

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