Veterans, military members can get free admission to Central Florida Zoo

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The Brief Veterans and members of the military can visit the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens for free as part of a special offer in honor of Veterans Day. The offer is available Nov. 7-11 for active duty, non-active duty, retirees and veterans. The zoo said the offer cannot be redeemed online and is only available in-person at the zoo.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford has a special ticket offer for veterans and members of the military in honor of Veterans Day.

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can get free admission to the zoo.

The zoo said the offer is a way to celebrate "those who have served and continue to serve our country."

Who is eligible for the offer?

According to the zoo, the offer is available to all active duty, current guard and reserves, non-active duty, retirees and veterans.

Military members will need to show a valid military ID or DD214 at the gate to receive free admission.

The deal is only in-person at the zoo.

BOGO tickets for friends and family

The zoo is also offering veterans a buy-one-get-one offer for tickets for family and friends.

The offer is valid for up to six tickets (three purchased, three free).

An adult ticket typically costs $26.95 when purchased at the gate, while a child ticket costs $18.95.

Central Florida Zoo facts

The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs and more.

The zoo also includes several gardens with a variety of plants.