Suspicious letters sent to Florida lawmakers as investigation expands nationwide

The Brief At least three Florida lawmakers, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz, received suspicious letters as the investigation expands nationwide. Several other members of Congress from both parties reported similar mail, prompting evacuations and hazardous-material checks. The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating, but the sender and origin remain unknown.



At least three Florida lawmakers have received suspicious letters as federal investigators work to identify who is sending the mail to elected officials across the country.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise received one of the letters. First responders evacuated the building while they investigated the potential threat. The contents later tested negative for hazardous materials.

More lawmakers report receiving suspicious mail

The backstory:

The investigation expanded late in the day when the offices of Wisconsin's two U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat — reported receiving similar letters in Milwaukee. Three additional members of Congress from Arizona also received letters, according to reports.

The latest incidents follow similar discoveries Friday at the Orlando office of Rep. Maxwell Frost and the office of Rep. Darren Soto.

Letters sent to Democrats and Republicans

Other lawmakers who have reported receiving suspicious mail include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Cruz said his Houston office received suspicious mail containing a white powder. New York Rep. Ritchie Torres also reported receiving a letter.

Torres said the incidents underscore concerns about threats against public officials.

"To me, it was a grim reminder that violence and the threat of violence against elected officials is a new normal in our politics," Torres said.

FBI, postal inspectors investigate

What's next:

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are involved in the investigation.

Retired investigator James Copenhaver said mailed letters are scanned and time-stamped as they move through the postal system, which can help investigators trace their handling.

No agency has publicly identified the sender or explained where the letters originated. The investigation remains ongoing.