Shooting, crash investigation near middle school could delay morning drop-off, deputies say

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The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and crash near Liberty Middle School Deputies began their investigation after two shooting victims arrived at a hospital. A vehicle involved in the incident crashed near the entrance of the school. Deputies say there is no danger to the public or the school.



An investigation into a shooting and crash near a Marion County middle school could cause delays during morning drop-off, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The agency began its investigation into a shooting after deputies received a report that two people had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, a vehicle connected to the incident crashed on SW 95th Street near Liberty Middle School in Ocala.

Investigators said the incident is considered isolated and that there is no danger to the public or to the middle school.

The sheriff's office said parents dropping off students at the school may experience delays as deputies wrap up their investigation at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details about the shooting or the crash have been released.