SeaWorld Orlando reopens Mako after temporary closure following Six Flags death

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The Brief Mako has reopened at SeaWorld Orlando following a week-long closure after a deadly incident at Six Flags Over Georgia. SeaWorld closed the coaster "out of an abundance of caution" after a man fell from the Goliath coaster at the Atlanta park. Mako and Goliath were both manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard and have similar ride restraints.



SeaWorld Orlando has reopened its popular Mako roller coaster after temporarily closing it following a deadly incident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Mako reopened Tuesday and "resumed normal operations," a SeaWorld spokesperson told FOX 35 in an email.

SeaWorld did not say if any modifications were or will be made to the coaster.

Mako closes "out of an abundance of caution"

The backstory:

Mako closed as a precaution on Oct. 13, a day after a man died after falling from the Goliath coaster at Six Flags.

Both Mako and Goliath were designed by the Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, and the coasters have similar ride restraints.

Mako opened at SeaWorld in 2016. It reaches a height of 200 feet and speeds of up to 70 mph, according to the park's website.

Mako roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando. (FOX 35)

B&M has manufactured several coasters at Florida parks, including a few others at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Those coasters were not closed following the Six Flags incident.

Six Flags Over Georgia death

On Oct. 12, Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, died after he was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags and struck other riders as he fell, according to authorities.

Immediately following the incident, Six Flags closed the coaster and the park.

Six Flags opened Friday for the first time since the deadly incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement shared on Six Flags' website, Six Flags Over Georgia president Richard Pretlow said guest and staff safety remains a top priority.

"We appreciate the patience, understanding and support of our guests, season passholders and community during this difficult time," the statement read. "We remain committed to providing safe, fun and memorable experiences for everyone who visits our park."

Goliath coaster investigation

Goliath remains closed while state investigators review the ride and try to determine what led to Kariem's death.

B&M previously said that it was "actively investigating the incident" and it would not comment on the death until it had "a better understanding of what happened."

Goliath, one of B&M's hypercoaster models, opened at Six Flags in 2006.