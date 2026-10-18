Pedestrian killed in early morning DeLand crash, troopers say

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The Brief Troopers say they responded to the crash at approximately 5:25 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.



A pedestrian was killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92 and North Kepler Road in DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they responded to the crash at approximately 5:25 a.m.

What we know:

According to reports, the crash involved a 2000 GMC Sierra, a 2025 Volkswagen Atlas and a pedestrian whose identity has not yet been confirmed.

The 18-year-old female driver of the GMC Sierra and the 44-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen Atlas were not injured. Both drivers remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have established a roadblock affecting the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 92. Motorists traveling through the area should be prepared for delays and consider alternate routes.

What we don't know:

The sequence of events leading up to the fatal crash remains under investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more details are confirmed.