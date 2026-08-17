Orlando weather: Heat advisories issued amid excessive heat

Nearly all of Florida is under a heat advisory as potentially dangerous heat and humidity continues to impact the state.

Heat forecast: How hot will it get in Orlando, Central Florida?

Timeline:

The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, while the heat index (the feels like temperature) is expected to be 108-112 degrees.

Daily heat records

Leesburg: 98 (2005)

Orlando: 99 (1929)

Sanford: 97 (2005)

Daytona Beach: 96 (1990)

Melbourne: 97 (2022)

Vero Beach: 98 (2022)

Fort Pierce: 97 (2022)

The average high for August 17 is 90-92.

When will we get a break from the heat?

According to forecast models, it looks like Central Florida will stay in the 90s throughout the week. Most of Central Florida is under a moderate or major heat risk all week.

What is a heat advisory?

A heat advisory is issued amid dangerous heat conditions that could lead to heat-related illnesses, but may not reach the NWS' warning level.

Heat safety

During excessive heat, people should take safety precautions, especially if they need to be outside:

Consider postponing or scheduling outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day

Take regular breaks in air-conditioned areas or shaded areas.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and sports drinks.

Wear light and light-colored clothing

Signs of heat illness: Heat exhaustion or heat stroke?

Rain chances: Increasing odds for scattered shows as the week goes on

While today's shower and storm chances will be isolated at only a 20-30% chance, higher chances are on the way for this week.

With the large ridge of high pressure steadily breaking down and moisture levels on the rise, this will help to set us up for a more active stretch.

This means more rounds of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms, a few of which could be on the strong side. Plan for a 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms starting Tuesday and lasting through most of this week. Impacts from some of the stronger storms include strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Tracking The Tropics

There is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Two tropical waves being monitored last week have dissipated.