Orange County approves hundreds of millions in tourist tax funding for major projects

The Brief Orange County commissioners approved major tourism projects using more than $800 million in tourist tax revenue after a contentious debate. The plan includes $350 million for the Dr. Phillips Center, plus funding for stadium parking, a new theater and a UCF sports facility. The vote followed public opposition and a union-led protest, with residents and officials also debating whether to expand funding for public transit.



Orange County commissioners approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist tax funding for major projects after a contentious debate that drew dozens of public speakers and a labor union-led protest.

The decision followed weeks of consideration by commissioners and an advisory committee tasked with reviewing proposals for tourist development tax, or TDT, revenue. The county's plan includes funding for parking at Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, a new theater and a soccer and track facility at the University of Central Florida.

But the spending plan faced opposition from residents and labor advocates who questioned the timing of the vote and how the money should be allocated.

Vote draws dozens of speakers and union protest

What they're saying:

Seventy-eight people signed up to speak during public comment, and a labor union-led protest took place before the vote.

One major request was to delay the decision, with opponents citing uncertainty about the county's financial future.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer argued that moving forward now would help limit costs.

"There will be no better time to do them, no less expensive time to do them than right now," Dyer said.

Dr. Phillips Center receives $350 million

Local perspective:

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is slated to receive $350 million, the largest allocation outlined in the plan. The original proposal called for $400 million.

Other projects include additional parking at Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center, a new theater and a proposed soccer and track facility at UCF.

The funding decisions followed recommendations from a citizens advisory committee that heard presentations from 20 groups seeking tourist tax revenue.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' recommendations included projects supported by the advisory committee, along with additional funding for a UCF project.

Debate over expanding tourist tax use for public transit

The other side:

Another point of contention was whether tourist tax revenue should be expanded to cover public transportation.

Several public speakers and commissioners advocated for transit funding, arguing that transportation options are important to visitors and the region's tourism economy.

Kelly Martinez-Semrad questioned whether visitors who park in garages contribute to the local economy in the same way as those who spend money at tourism-related businesses.

"People that park in parking garages aren't spending money," Martinez-Semrad said.

The debate highlighted competing views over how the county should use tourist tax revenue, with officials weighing major tourism infrastructure projects against requests for broader transportation funding.

Before publication: Confirm the final approved allocations and the specific projects receiving funding against the commission's vote and budget documents. The supplied material does not identify the full amount approved for each project or establish whether the proposed public transit expansion was included in the final decision.