NHC monitoring new disturbance in Atlantic

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is watching a non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic. The system has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days. No direct impacts are expected in Florida.



A new disturbance in the Atlantic could bring high winds and coastal flooding to parts of the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

What we know:

The powerful non-tropical low pressure system is sitting over the warm Gulf Stream, several hundred miles off the Southeast coast.

This system already has storm-force winds (55+MPH), but it isn't considered tropical or subtropical yet because of how it gets its energy.

Subtropical storm potential

If it develops subtropical characteristics later this week, it could become Subtropical Storm Josephine, the 10th named storm of the season.

Next 48 hours: Near 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 40% chance of development

The system is expected to drift slowly before eventually moving northeastward into the open Atlantic.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear if or when the system will become subtropical.

Florida impacts

No direct tropical impacts are expected in Florida, but the larger weather pattern is already contributing to dangerous surf, strong winds and coastal flooding along portions of the East Coast.