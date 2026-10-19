Marion County shooting: 1 dead in weekend shooting; detectives looking for suspect
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent shooting over the weekend that left a man dead.
Marion County shooting under investigation
What we know:
Marion County deputies said a man was found dead early Saturday morning, Oct. 17, in the area of SW 145th Street, between SW 143rd Lane and SW 145th Street in Dunnellon. Detectives said the man had an apparent gunshot wound.
Search for suspect or suspects
What we don't know:
Few details have been released. Officials have not identified the man who was found dead, nor shared details on what led to the shooting, or how many suspects, if any, authorities are looking for.
What you can do:
MCSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact:
- Detective Santana-Palau: 352-368-3548
- Marion County Crimestoppers: 352-368-STOP (7867)
The Source: This story was written with information from a social media post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.