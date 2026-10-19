Marion County shooting: 1 dead in weekend shooting; detectives looking for suspect

article

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Detectives found a man dead with a gunshot wound on Saturday near SW 145th Street in Dunnellon. Officials have not named any potential suspects and are asking the public for help.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent shooting over the weekend that left a man dead.

Marion County shooting under investigation

What we know:

Marion County deputies said a man was found dead early Saturday morning, Oct. 17, in the area of SW 145th Street, between SW 143rd Lane and SW 145th Street in Dunnellon. Detectives said the man had an apparent gunshot wound.

Search for suspect or suspects

What we don't know:

Few details have been released. Officials have not identified the man who was found dead, nor shared details on what led to the shooting, or how many suspects, if any, authorities are looking for.

What you can do:

MCSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact:

Detective Santana-Palau: 352-368-3548

Marion County Crimestoppers: 352-368-STOP (7867)