Man injured in e-bike crash involving OCSO patrol vehicle, officials say

article

The Brief According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on October 23 at approximately 3:52 p.m. The deputy was not injured in the crash.



A man in his 60s was hospitalized after an e-bike crash that involved an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle as the deputy responded to a call with emergency lights activated.

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on October 23 at approximately 3:52 p.m.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the details of the ongoing investigation have not yet been released.