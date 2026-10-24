Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in e-bike crash involving OCSO patrol vehicle, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
News
Published October 24, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
Published October 24, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on October 23 at approximately 3:52 p.m. 
    • The deputy was not injured in the crash. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 60s was hospitalized after an e-bike crash that involved an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle as the deputy responded to a call with emergency lights activated. 

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on October 23 at approximately 3:52 p.m. 

The deputy was not injured in the crash. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the details of the ongoing investigation have not yet been released.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on October 23, 2026.

NewsOrange County News