Man injured in e-bike crash involving OCSO patrol vehicle, officials say
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 60s was hospitalized after an e-bike crash that involved an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle as the deputy responded to a call with emergency lights activated.
What we know:
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on October 23 at approximately 3:52 p.m.
The deputy was not injured in the crash.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the crash and the details of the ongoing investigation have not yet been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on October 23, 2026.