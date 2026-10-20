Florida man wanted in alleged sexual battery of 15-year-old arrested at PortMiami, sheriff says

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The Brief A 20-year-old man from Flagler County is accused of having sex with a minor, according to investigators. William Moraitis was arrested in Miami and booked into jail on charges of lewd or lascivious battery of a 15-year-old girl. Moraitis is being held on bond and is awaiting extradition to Flagler County.



A 20-year-old Florida man wanted in connection with the sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday at PortMiami by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

William "Bill" Nikolas Moraitis, of Bunnell, faces a charge of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim ages 12 to 15. Investigators say DNA evidence linked him to the alleged assault, which occurred at the girl’s home in April 2025, when Moraitis was 18.

William Moraitis arrested for allegedly raping a child

The backstory:

The investigation began on April 8, 2025, when the girl reported the alleged incident to a school resource deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl told detectives she had refused Moraitis’ request to come to her home for sex. He allegedly arrived unannounced around 1 a.m. on that same day and entered through a window. Because she knew he carried a gun, she felt compelled to let him inside, investigators said.

Moraitis and the victim knew each other, according to investigators, as she told them he was her brother's 18-year-old friend. An arrest report states that the two mainly communicated through the messaging app Snapchat. After deputies interviewed the victim, law enforcement reviewed her Snapchat messages.

Investigators said they found messages indicating Moraitis knew the girl’s age. In August 2024, after she told him she was turning 15, he responded that he was "too old" for her and would turn 18 in 12 days, according to the investigators.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence from the home, and the girl underwent a forensic examination. In November 2025, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that Moraitis’ DNA was found on the girl, the sheriff’s office said. Snapchat messages also revealed that Moraitis admitted to having sex with the victim a day after the alleged incident, according to deputies.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant Oct. 12, 2026, charging Moraitis with lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim ages 12 to 15. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested him Monday, Oct. 19, at PortMiami. It is unknown whether he was about to board a cruise ship or returning from a cruise.

Sheriff: Catching Moraitis out of the county

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the victim for coming forward about the alleged sexual battery.

"This brave young lady went straight to her School Resource Deputy that same morning and reported what Moraitis did to her. This is why our School Resource Deputies are friends with our students, so they can feel comfortable talking to an SRD," he said.

"While he may have thought he was leaving the country on a trip, he only made it to the Miami seaport. His next excursion is to the Green Roof Inn." — Sheriff Rick Staly

The sheriff added that the victim’s fast reporting, Moraitis' DNA, and his own words helped in the man's arrest.

"While he may have thought he was leaving the country on a trip, he only made it to the Miami seaport. His next excursion is to the Green Roof Inn," Staly said.

What's next:

Moraitis is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail, and awaits extradition to Flagler County.

The Source: The article was written with information provided by release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, an arrest affidavit, and a booking photo from the Miami-Dade Jail.



