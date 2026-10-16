Florida AG expands potassium bromate investigation, issues subpoena to food distributor

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a civil subpoena to Performance Food Group, Inc., a food distributor, related to his office's investigation into products that contain potassium bromate. In July, Uthmeier issued a civil subpoena to General Mills. Potassium bromate is a chemical additive in flour that strengthens dough, among other things, and may be linked to cancer, according to officials. Other countries have banned the chemical additive due to cancer concerns.



Three months after issuing a civil subpoena to General Mills, Inc. regarding the potential use of potassium bromate in products distributed in Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a civil subpoena to Performance Food Group, Inc., which purchases and distributes food products to businesses and restaurants across the country.

The concern is over potassium bromate, a chemical additive used to treat flour and strengthen dough that has been reportedly banned in several countries over concerns that it could cause cancer, Uthmeier said.

The backstory:

In July 2026, Uthmeier launched an investigation into General Mills under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act regarding its use of potassium bromate in products sold in Florida, including products distributed to grocery stores, restaurants, and schools.

The subpoena requests a list of products that contain potassium bromate and are sold in Florida, specifically mentioning various flour products; the top purchases of these products between 2023-2026, disclosures provided to those who purchased these products, which schools purchased products, and any research on the use of the chemical additive and its potential impacts on human health, a news release said.

It's unclear if General Mills complied with that subpoena.

What we know:

On Friday, Uthmeier expanded that investigation to include Performance Food Group, which he said was one of the top purchases of bromated flour, and has at least two distribution centers in Orlando and Miami. Uthmeier wants the company to provide records regarding products that have bromated flour, who bought them, and whether disclosures were made to those who purchased those products, a release said.

The release specifically mentions the following products: Pillsbury Potentate High Gluten Flour, Pillsbury Best Bakers Patent Flour, Gold Medal All Aces Bakery Flour, and Gold Medal Superlative Bakers Flour.

The office has implemented a deadline of Nov. 6, 2026.

What they're saying:

"We are following this additive from the bag of flour to the kitchen that serves Florida families," said Attorney General James Uthmeier in a statement. "Performance Food Group is one of the largest buyers in this chain. Floridians have a right to know what was sold, who bought it, and whether anyone was told that these products contain a chemical much of the world has already banned."

The other side:

FOX 35 has reached out to Performance Food Group for a statement on the attorney general's civil subpoena.

FOX 35 has reached out to General Mills for a statement.

What we don't know:

Uthmeier said in the news release that the civil subpoenas do not necessarily allege a violation of law. "It is the next step in determining how bromated flour moved through Florida’s foodservice market and whether buyers were given the information they needed," the release said.

It's unclear if General Mills complied with the July subpoena. It's unclear if Performance Food Group plans to comply.