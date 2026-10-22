Federal lawmakers push to ban commercial sloth imports after 58 deaths linked to Sloth World Orlando

The Brief Authorities have closed their investigations into at least 58 sloth deaths linked to Sloth World Orlando, but state prosecutors are still investigating. Reps. Laurel Lee and Maxwell Frost are backing bipartisan legislation to ban commercial sloth imports into the U.S. Eight surviving sloths remain in care at the Central Florida Zoo as advocates push for stronger protections for captive sloths and an end to the global trade.



Local authorities have concluded their investigations into the deaths of dozens of sloths connected to the failed Sloth World Orlando venture, but advocates and federal lawmakers are pushing for broader protections for the animals.

At least 58 sloths died in connection with the venture on International Drive, prompting renewed calls to restrict the importation of wild-caught sloths into the United States.

Bipartisan legislation targets commercial imports

What they're saying:

Although the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have wrapped up their investigations, state prosecutors may still pursue criminal charges.

"The state prosecutors are still investigating, like that door has not been closed," said Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, director of the Sloth Conservation Foundation.

On International Sloth Day, U.S. Reps. Laurel Lee, a Republican representing Florida's 15th Congressional District, and Maxwell Frost, a Democrat representing Florida's 10th Congressional District, announced bipartisan support for the proposed Sloths Act.

The legislation would ban commercial imports of sloths into the United States, with the goal of preventing animal suffering before it occurs.

"This is about preventing the cruelty before it happens," Frost said.

Lee said the deaths associated with Sloth World raised questions about whether existing laws adequately protect animals from harm.

"This case raised an important question: Are our existing laws doing enough to prevent this type of harm in the first place? Congressman Frost and I believe the answer to that question is no," Lee said.

Advocates plan to continue the fight

Sam Trull, co-founder and executive director of the Sloth Institute, said advocates plan to reintroduce the legislation in the next Congress and seek additional support in the House and Senate.

"The next step is going to be to reintroduce it next Congress and continue to try to get more co-sponsors within the House, and then also we're hoping that some senators might be interested," Trull said.

Cliffe and Trull said their efforts extend beyond U.S. import restrictions. They also want to address the global sloth trade and strengthen protections for animals already held in captivity.

Cliffe said an estimated 700 sloths are privately owned in Florida alone, raising concerns about the scale of the exotic animal trade and the protections available to captive sloths.

8 surviving sloths remain in Central Florida

What's next:

Eight sloths that survived the Sloth World venture continue to receive care at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Cliffe and Trull visited the surviving animals for the first time this week. Cliffe said seeing them reinforced her commitment to improving protections for the species.

"Just to look one of those sloths in the eyes and think it was worth it — and now we're going to do that for so many more," Cliffe said.

FOX 35 News contacted the State Attorney's Office for an update on its investigation into Sloth World but had not received a response at the time of reporting.