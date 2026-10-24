Tallahassee police investigating shooting near FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium: What we know
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Officials with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting Saturday night, according to police.
Police said the shooting occurred along Perry Street on Saturday.
It is not known how many victims were struck or the severity of their injuries.
Perry Street is near Bragg Memorial Stadium, but officials have not said if this has any connection to Florida A & M University. The University did issue an alert on social media on the incident.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
The University later issued the following statement:
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Tallahassee Police Department.