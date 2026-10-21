Seminole County confirms locally-acquired case of dengue fever
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A human case of locally-acquired dengue has been confirmed in Seminole County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
State officials issued a health advisory Wednesday and said the department is coordinating with Seminole County Mosquito Control on surveillance and prevention efforts.
Officials did not say where within the county the case was confirmed.
Florida dengue outbreak
Florida is seeing its largest dengue outbreak in years.
The health department has documented hundreds of locally-acquired cases across several counties, including Hillsborough, Polk, Orange and Brevard.
What is dengue?
Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.
When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.
Symptoms:
Symptoms typically appear 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4-7 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms are similar to those of influenza and other viruses:
- Sudden fever
- Severe headache
- Eye pain
- Muscle and joint pain
- Bleeding
- Vomiting and diarrhea
Officials urge residents to take precautions
Health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.
The department said residents should use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing, remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding and keep doors and windows closed.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from previous FOX 35 reporting.