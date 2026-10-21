Seminole County confirms locally-acquired case of dengue fever

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The Brief A locally-acquired case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Seminole County, according to Florida health officials. Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito; symptoms are similar to the flu. Officials are urging residents to use precautions to prevent mosquito bites, such as removing standing water and using insect repellent.



A human case of locally-acquired dengue has been confirmed in Seminole County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

State officials issued a health advisory Wednesday and said the department is coordinating with Seminole County Mosquito Control on surveillance and prevention efforts.

Officials did not say where within the county the case was confirmed.

Florida dengue outbreak

Florida is seeing its largest dengue outbreak in years.

The health department has documented hundreds of locally-acquired cases across several counties, including Hillsborough, Polk, Orange and Brevard.

What is dengue?

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.

When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.

Symptoms:

Symptoms typically appear 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4-7 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms are similar to those of influenza and other viruses:

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Eye pain

Muscle and joint pain

Bleeding

Vomiting and diarrhea

Officials urge residents to take precautions

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

The department said residents should use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing, remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding and keep doors and windows closed.