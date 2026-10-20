Subtropical system could develop in the Atlantic, NHC says

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic for possible development. The system, dubbed Invest 93L, has a 30-40% chance of becoming a subtropical storm in the next seven days. Florida will have no direct impacts from the system.



A system of low pressure off the East Coast of the United States has a medium chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Medium chance of development

What we know:

A non-tropical low pressure area could develop into a subtropical storm. (Credit: National Hurricane Center)

The system, dubbed Invest 93L, is located several hundred miles off the southeastern coast of the U.S.

The NHC says the system has a 30-40% chance of development in the next seven days.

If it were to become a subtropical storm, it would be named Josephine.

Next 48 hours: Near 30% chance of development

Next 7 days: 40% chance of development

Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf to parts of the East Coast over the next few days.

Florida impacts

The system is well north of Florida.

No direct tropical impacts are expected in the state, but the larger weather pattern is already contributing to dangerous surf, strong winds and coastal flooding along portions of the East Coast.