Subtropical system could develop in the Atlantic, NHC says
A system of low pressure off the East Coast of the United States has a medium chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Medium chance of development
What we know:
A non-tropical low pressure area could develop into a subtropical storm. (Credit: National Hurricane Center)
The system, dubbed Invest 93L, is located several hundred miles off the southeastern coast of the U.S.
The NHC says the system has a 30-40% chance of development in the next seven days.
If it were to become a subtropical storm, it would be named Josephine.
- Next 48 hours: Near 30% chance of development
- Next 7 days: 40% chance of development
Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf to parts of the East Coast over the next few days.
Florida impacts
The system is well north of Florida.
No direct tropical impacts are expected in the state, but the larger weather pattern is already contributing to dangerous surf, strong winds and coastal flooding along portions of the East Coast.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the National Hurricane Center and the FOX 35 Storm Team.