Subtropical Storm Josephine continues to move away from US

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The Brief Subtropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday with sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving away from the U.S. and, as of Thursday morning, was located about 195 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Josephine is expected to bring dangerous surf and coastal flooding to parts of the East Coast, but it will not have a direct impact on Florida.



Subtropical Storm Josephine is heading north-northeast over the Atlantic and further away from the U.S.

As of Thursday morning, Josephine was located about 195 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Subtropical storm

Tracking the tropics:

Josephine is expected to continue moving away from the U.S. over the next couple of days.

The storm is expected to strengthen by Thursday evening or Friday morning before it transitions into a powerful extratropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Will Josephine impact Florida?

The storm will bring wind, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents to parts of the East Coast, mainly the areas along the Carolinas and the New England coastline.

But Josephine is expected to stay well offshore and will not have a direct impact on Florida or Central Florida.

10th named storms of the 2026 Atlantic season

Josephine is the 10th named storm of the 2026 Atlantic season.

So far, there has only been one hurricane this season, which was Isaias.