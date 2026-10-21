Subtropical storm could develop off East Coast, NHC says

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The Brief A subtropical storm could form in the Atlantic Ocean this week. Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf along parts of the U.S. East Coast. The system is not expected to pose a direct threat to Florida.



A non-tropical area of low pressure just off the Carolina coast could develop into a subtropical storm over the next few days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Chance of development

The system has a 40% chance of developing into a subtropical storm as it moves away from the U.S.

Subtropical Storm Josephine?:

If the system reaches subtropical status, it will become Josephine, which is the next name on the 2026 Atlantic tropical storm list.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf along parts of the U.S. East Coast.

Florida impacts?

The low is expected to move northeast away from the United States later this week, posing no direct threat to Florida.