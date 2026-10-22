Powerball jackpot hits $674 million: Winning numbers, next drawing date

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The Brief The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $674 million, with a cash option of $283.9 million. The jackpot has continued to roll over since August after a winning ticket worth $1.04 billion was sold in Illinois. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.



The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $674 million after no one matched all six numbers during Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 21, 44, 50 and 57 with a Powerball of 5, according to lottery officials.

The current jackpot has an estimated cash value of $283.9 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 12 when a winning ticket for an estimated $1.04 prize was sold in Illinois.

It became one of the largest jackpots in Powerball history.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawing will be streamed live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

Biggest Powerball jackpots ever

By the numbers:

$2.04 Billion â Nov. 7, 2022 â California

$1.817 Billion â Dec. 24, 2025 - Arkansas

$1.787 Billion â Sept. 6, 2025 â Missouri, Texas

$1.765 Billion â Oct. 11, 2023 - California

$1.586 Billion â Jan. 13, 2016 â California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.326 Billion â April 6, 2024 â Oregon

$1.08 Billion â July 19, 2023 â California

$1.040 Billion â Aug. 12, 2026 â Illinois

$842.4 Million â January 1, 2024 â Michigan

$768.4 Million â March 27, 2019 â Wisconsin