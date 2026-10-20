Oviedo city council refuses to reconsider city-sponsored booze events

The Brief Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek is advocating for the city to stop organizing events where drinking is the main focus. City council members quickly rejected the proposal, refusing to add the topic to a future agenda. Sladek plan to bring the issue back up, pointing to self-funded community events as a better model.



Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek requested that the city council reassess municipal funding for booze-centered events, but colleagues rejected the idea.

Council rejects proposal

Local perspective:

During a city council meeting Monday, Sladek asked members to reconsider how Oviedo operates signature festivals such as Oktoberfest or Bark and Brew.

"I think it might be an appropriate time for us to have a discussion item on revisiting, or maybe a work session or something, to revisit what a signature event is and how we operate," Sladek said.

Deputy Mayor Natalie Teuchert pushed back against cutting city-supported events.

"If you are looking for a discussion on how we can get rid of our staff—if I read you right—get rid of some of our events because we had a group step up to the plate and add to the events we have, I'M JUST NOT ON BOARD WITH THAT," Teuchert said.

Municipal event spending

Despite the council voting against placing the issue on a future agenda, Sladek said she plans to bring the topic back up at a future meeting.

"I would rather not the government be organizing events that have drinking as a central focus," Sladek said.

Sladek pointed to the self-funded ¡Viva Oviedo! festival as a better approach for public spending. She said self-funded events serve all ages without placing city-run drink sales in direct competition with local bars and restaurants.

"So, all of the businesses that are nearby that happen to serve adult beverages it encourages people to frequent those businesses," Sladek said.

What we know:

Sladek asked the council to reassess funding for festivals with drinking as a central focus. Teuchert and other council members voted not to put the topic on a future meeting agenda.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced when Sladek intends to reintroduce the topic to the council. It remains unclear if any council members will change their position at future meetings.