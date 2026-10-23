NASA to give update on Artemis moon missions: How to watch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - NASA will share an update about its Artemis program, which includes missions to get American astronauts back on the moon.
The update will be shared during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
What will NASA talk about?
NASA administrator Jared Isaacman will participate in the "Artemis Acceleration" news conference along with NASA associate administrator Amit Kshatriya and NASA Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons.
Officials are expected to discuss the upcoming Artemis III mission and the program's timeline to return astronauts to the moon by 2028.
How to watch the news conference
NASA will stream the news conference on its social media channels, including YouTube.
What is the Artemis moon program?
The Artemis program is part of NASA's goal to return American astronauts to the moon's surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
The last time a human stepped onto the moon was during the Apollo program, which ended in 1972.
NASA is currently making preparations for the Artemis III mission in 2027. The mission will send four astronauts to Earth orbit in an Orion spacecraft where they will test rendezvous and docking systems needed for lunar landings.
Artemis III crew:
The Artemis III crew includes NASA's Randy Bresnik (Commander), ESA's Luca Parmitano (Pilot), NASA's Andre Douglas (Mission Specialist), and NASA's Frank Rubio (Mission Specialist).
Following the Artemis III mission, NASA will launch the Artemis IV mission, which will involve astronauts landing near the moon's south pole in 2028.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by NASA and from previous FOX 35 reporting.