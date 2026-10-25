Man killed in shooting at Tavares apartment complex, police say

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The Tavares Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at the Caroline Court apartment complex.

According to police, the incident remains an active criminal investigation, and investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information that could help move the case forward.

Officials have confirmed the victim’s identity as De’Angelo Donta McKnight.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Tavares Police Department’s non-emergency line at 352-343-2101.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or if a suspect has been identified.