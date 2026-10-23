Man, 76, reported missing from Daytona Beach Shores, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety is asking the public's help locating a man who was reported missing earlier this week.
Elderly man reported missing
Dwight Garrett, 76, was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday walking near the 2000 block of S. Atlantic Avenue, the agency said in a news release.
Garrett was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, cowboy boots, according to the release. He might have also been wearing a cowboy hat.
Officials said Garrett has dementia and is considered endangered.
If any sees Garrett, officials said they should not approach him because he may be highly agitated.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help officials locate Garrett is asked to call 911.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.