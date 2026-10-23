Man, 76, reported missing from Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

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The Brief Dwight Garrett, 76, was reported missing from Daytona Beach Shores earlier this week, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Garrett was last seen Tuesday morning walking near the 2000 block of S. Atlantic Avenue, the agency said. Garrett has dementia and is considered endangered.



The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety is asking the public's help locating a man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Elderly man reported missing

Dwight Garrett, 76, was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday walking near the 2000 block of S. Atlantic Avenue, the agency said in a news release.

Garrett was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, cowboy boots, according to the release. He might have also been wearing a cowboy hat.

Officials said Garrett has dementia and is considered endangered.

If any sees Garrett, officials said they should not approach him because he may be highly agitated.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help officials locate Garrett is asked to call 911.