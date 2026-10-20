Orange County deputies search for missing woman, 5-year-old son

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The Brief An Orlando woman and her 5-year-old son were last seen in Orlando on Oct. 5., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said family members are concerned about the well-being of Christina Fellows and her son Josef. Anyone with information that could help deputies locate them is asked to call 911.



Orange County deputies are searching for a woman and her 5-year-old who have been missing from Orlando since earlier this month.

The backstory:

Christina Fellows and her son, Josef Fellows, have not been seen since Oct. 5, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They were last seen at a residence near Hibiscus Road and Semoran Boulevard.

Deputies said family members are concerned about their well-being.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Fellows and her son is asked to call 911.