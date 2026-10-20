Orange County deputies search for missing woman, 5-year-old son
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ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a woman and her 5-year-old who have been missing from Orlando since earlier this month.
The backstory:
Christina Fellows and her son, Josef Fellows, have not been seen since Oct. 5, according to the Sheriff's Office.
They were last seen at a residence near Hibiscus Road and Semoran Boulevard.
Deputies said family members are concerned about their well-being.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Fellows and her son is asked to call 911.
The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.