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Orange County deputies search for missing woman, 5-year-old son

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published October 20, 2026 10:59 AM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 10:59 AM EDT
article

Christina Fellows and her 5-year-old son Josef De Leon Fellows were last seen in Orlando on Oct. 5, 2026. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • An Orlando woman and her 5-year-old son were last seen in Orlando on Oct. 5., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
    • Deputies said family members are concerned about the well-being of Christina Fellows and her son Josef.
    • Anyone with information that could help deputies locate them is asked to call 911.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a woman and her 5-year-old who have been missing from Orlando since earlier this month.

The backstory:

Christina Fellows and her son, Josef Fellows, have not been seen since Oct. 5, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They were last seen at a residence near Hibiscus Road and Semoran Boulevard.

Deputies said family members are concerned about their well-being.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Fellows and her son is asked to call 911.

The Source: The story was written based on information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Orange County News