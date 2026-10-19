Coastal flooding closes parts of Playalinda Beach as high winds and waves batter shoreline

The Brief Coastal flooding, high winds and powerful waves have forced temporary closures at Playalinda Beach in Brevard County. Playalinda Road north of Parking Lot 8, Parking Lots 9-13 and nearby beach access points are closed; backcountry hiking permits are suspended. Erosion and overwash continue to threaten the area, and officials urge visitors to check National Park Service updates before visiting.



Parts of Playalinda Beach in Brevard County are temporarily closed as high tides, strong winds and coastal flooding create hazardous conditions along the shoreline, forcing park officials to restrict access to roads, parking areas and hiking trails.

Park rangers have closed Playalinda Road north of Parking Lot 8 because of coastal flooding and high winds near the Playalinda Beach. The closures come as powerful waves and rising water threaten the shoreline, with erosion and sand washing over the road posing recurring challenges for the park.

Road, parking lots and beach access closed

The backstory:

Park officials have closed Parking Lots 9 through 13 to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Beach access north of Boardwalk 8 is also completely blocked off.

Officials have also suspended all backcountry hiking permits until further notice as crews respond to the hazardous conditions.

The restrictions are intended to keep visitors away from areas where flooding, strong winds and changing coastal conditions could make travel dangerous.

Erosion continues to threaten Playalinda Road

The latest closures highlight an ongoing problem along this stretch of coastline. National Park Service studies show that dunes north of Parking Lot 8 are significantly lower, leaving the area more vulnerable to severe erosion and overwash.

Overwash at Playalinda Beach at the Canaveral National Seashore. [Credit: Canaveral National Seashore}

Overwash occurs when waves push water and sand beyond the beach and dunes, sometimes covering nearby roads and infrastructure. At Playalinda, those conditions can make sections of the road impassable and force temporary closures.

The combination of high tides, strong winds and weakened dune protection can allow water and sand to reach areas used by visitors, creating hazards even beyond the immediate shoreline.

Officials urge visitors to check for updates

What you can do:

Park staff say conditions can change quickly, meaning access restrictions may change as weather and coastal conditions evolve.

Visitors planning to travel to Playalinda Beach should check official park updates before leaving and avoid closed roads, parking lots and beach access points.

Officials have not provided a reopening timeline for the information available. Road and beach access will depend on conditions in the affected areas.