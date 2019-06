- President Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that his campaign is doing great in the polls, despite taking on the greatest presidential harassment of all time.

President Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his re-election bid at the Amway Center. He claims that over 74,000 requests have come in to attend the event, even though the venue only holds 20,000.

The President tweeted about the event again on Saturday, stating that "despite the greatest presidential harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our country, we are doing great in the polls, even better than in 2016."

He also said that his event in Orlando on Tuesday will be packed.

Ahead of the rally on Tuesday, the Trump campaign is holding an event called the '45 Fest.' Starting at 10 a.m., the area outside the Amway Center will have food trucks and live country music. Big screens will also be located there for those who do not make it into the arena to hear the President speak.

Protestors are also planning to come out in full force on Tuesday. At least three groups have submitted permit requests for protests throughout downtown. A 20-foot 'baby Trump' balloon may even make an appearance, as one group is asking to bring it along.

The roadways in the immediate area surrounding the Amway Center will begin closing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Additional road closures are expected to be implemented at 2 p.m., including the closure of the I-4 westbound South Street on-ramp.