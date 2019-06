- The Trump campaign on Friday announced a festival happening before a planned Tuesday rally in Downtown Orlando.

The event is called "45 Fest" and will be held outside the site of the "Make America Great Again" 2020 campaign kick-off at the ‪Amway Center‬, where President Donald Trump will announce his second term presidential run.

Starting at 10 a.m., the area outside the arena will have food trucks, live county music, and big screens, so people can watch the president speak if they do not make it inside the arena.

The Amway Center can only hold around 20,000 people. However, earlier this week, President Trump tweeted 74,000 tickets to the event have already been requested.