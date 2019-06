- According to the President Donald J. Trump, 74,000 requests have already come in for his upcoming event at the Amway Center.

The President tweeted on Wednesday morning that he received word that his upcoming event in Orlando, where he is expected to announce his re-election bid, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat arena.

He went on to say that of all the events he has done, "this ticket looks to be the 'hottest of them all. See you in Florida!"

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019





Preparations are currently underway for Trump's June 18th appearance at the Amway Center. The City of Orlando is expecting tens of thousands to pour into the city to be a part of the action. This will pose serious traffic and safety issues, so the city is working on a plan.

Meanwhile, a protest has already been planned for the event. According to the 'Resist Hate Rally Orlando' Facebook page, a protest is already planned for the event. Beginning at 5 p.m., protestors will gather at the Stonewall Bar Orlando to take the streets. Chants, dance, and Baby Trump are expected.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.